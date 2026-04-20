Alleged gang member arrested for cache of arms and ammunition in Western Cape

Four out of the five illegal firearms' serial numbers were filed off.

A 33-year-old alleged gang-leader has been arrested for the possession of a cache of arms and ammunition in the Western Cape.

The alleged gang member was handcuffed in Ravensmead on Sunday, 19 April 2025.

Gang-related crime

The South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, said they continue to deal decisively with individuals involved in gang-related crime across the country.

“Members of Operation Lockdown III arrested an alleged gang leader for the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The team seized an R5 rifle, a shotgun, three pistols, more than 160 rounds of ammunition, and several magazines.”

Firearms

Van Wyk said four out of the five illegal firearms’ serial numbers were filed off.

“Acting swiftly, the team operationalised intelligence on the suspect, who allegedly controlled the gang’s firearms. The team proceeded to the identified address, where the suspect led them to a cache of firearms and ammunition concealed near a block of flats in Ravensmead.

“All seized firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes,” van Wyk said.

Operation Lockdown

Van Wyk added that the suspect is expected to appear before the Parow Magistrates’ Court soon, while investigations continue.

Operation Lockdown III is a national intervention aimed at addressing drug trafficking, extortion, and violent crimes associated with gangsterism, particularly in the Cape Flats.

Picture: The Saps

Triple murder

Meanwhile, police in the Western Cape are investigating a triple murder believed to be an execution in Gugulethu.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in the township on Monday, 13 April 2026.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said they are concerned by the shooting, which has left the community of Gugulethu in shock.

“At approximately 8:22pm, SAPS members responded to a complaint at Nontulo Street, New Cross, where they discovered the bodies of two victims, a male and a female, inside a residence. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

“A third male victim was found outside the premises with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. The deceased males are aged 33 and 46,” Traut said.

Traut added that the motive for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.