Mop-up operations underway in Western Cape after severe thunderstorms

Heavy rainfall and gale-force winds battered the Cape Peninsula.

Mop-up operations are continuing in severe thunderstorms that have left a trail of destruction in the Western Cape.

Heavy rainfall and gale-force winds battered the Cape Peninsula over the weekend.

There was localised flooding on roads, and in Simon’s Town, water couldn’t drain quickly enough due to the heavy downpours, so traffic was diverted via Soldier’s Way back onto Main Road.

Disaster Management

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Sonica Lategan said officials will conduct assessments in the Mkhonto Square Informal Settlement in Nyanga and in Brown’s Farm.

“Our Disaster Operations Centre received reports that structures in these areas have been affected by the heavy downpours, although the extent can only be confirmed once assessments are completed.

“There has also been localised flooding in many parts of the metropole – these reports have been routed through the Transport Management Centre for attention, where needed, by Roads and Stormwater Teams,” Lategan said.

Monitoring

She said several roads in Parkwood were also affected.

“The weather conditions are set to persist into the early hours of tomorrow (Monday) morning – the DOC will collate reports and information as received, and dispatch the relevant services.”

Weather warning

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to infrastructure and settlements (informal) is expected over Limpopo

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves, leading to short-term disruption of port and small harbour activities, and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Alexander Bay and Algoa Bay.

Yellow level 2

Another yellow level 2 warning was issued for damaging storms, leading to localised infrastructure damage and flooding in some coastal areas between Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay.

The Western Cape is forecast to be partly cloudy, with cool temperatures over the western interior but cold in the evening, becoming fine over the eastern parts.

Isolated showers are expected in most places, clearing from the eastern parts from mid-morning.

Possible light snow is expected over the south-western high-lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, but strong to near gale force along the south-west and south coasts.