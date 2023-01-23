ANC MP arrested for wife’s murder

Faizel Patel

An African National Congress (ANC) MP has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife.

The 34-year-old, man who cannot be named until he appears in court, was arrested in Klerksdorp on Friday morning.

Arrest

The man has been charged with murder, nearly two months after the incident happened.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed the arrest to The Citizen.

“The incident happened on 27 November 2022, at the home of the suspect in Kanana.”

“The suspect faces a charge of murder and will appear before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 January 2023,” Mathe said.

Evidence of murder

Meanwhile, South Africans have taken to social media regarding the arrest of the ANC MP.

Former Sunday Times journalist, Mzilikazi wa Afrika, said the man’s wife may have left clues that she was about to be killed.

“Just connecting the dots: she might be gone but she left behind some evidence.”

Just connecting the dots: she might be gone but she left behind some evidence

The ANC is yet to issue a statement on the arrest of the MP.

EFF reaction

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said the ANC MP’s wife’s name was added to the senseless Intimate Partner (IP) femicide list.

“It also reaffirmed the patriarchal culture that men turn their homes and the bodies of their women partners into crime scenes. One in three (1 in 3) women are murdered daily in South Africa by their intimate partner.”

“While the onslaught of women by men remains alarming, it is most disturbing that even in the Parliament of South Africa, the legislative arm of our country, the call to end femicide has fallen on deaf ears. In fact, this ANC MP has made an absolute mockery of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in his rantings against GBV during Parliament plenaries,” the red berets said.

