Two suspected extortionists killed in shootout with Cape Town cops

Police received a tip-off about a vehicle involved in extorting businesses and traced it to the N1.

Two suspected extortionists were shot dead, and another wounded during a shootout with police on the N1 near Century City on Tuesday afternoon.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the third suspected extortionist was taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

Tip-off

Pojie said officers received information about suspected extortionists allegedly extorting businesses and pursued a vehicle with three occupants.

“Upon realising that police were following them, the suspects fired shots at the police. A shootout along the N1 near the Sable Road offramp ensued.”

Pojie said police returned fire.

“Three firearms were seized from the vehicle after the shootout. Preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle the suspects were travelling in was hijacked in Thornton a few days ago.”

Pojie said no police officers were injured during the gun battle.

Two people have been shot dead on the N1, opposite Century City in Cape Town. It is alleged the incident is linked to extortion cases currently running in court. Police are currently on the scene. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/E93IaLl6vZ — eNCA (@eNCA) October 15, 2024

Extortion

Earlier this month, three suspects wanted for a string of extortion and murder cases in the eThekwini district were shot and fatally wounded in two separate incidents with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in the first incident, officers followed up on information regarding the whereabouts of a suspect who was wanted for at least four cases of extortion and another four counts of murder.

In the second shootout, police operationalised intelligence which uncovered the hideout spot of two suspects who were also wanted for extortion and murder cases.

Shootout

Netshiunda said the suspects were cornered at Edabe informal settlement in Tshelimnyama in Mariannhill when the suspects shot at the police from inside the house.

“The three deceased suspects had linkages to the six suspects who were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police at a holiday accommodation in South Beach, Durban at the beginning of September 2024,” Netshiunda said.

Police said extortion remains a top priority and encouraged victims to come forward and report any incidents to their nearest police station.

