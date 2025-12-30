Ballistics report links seized firearm to Atteridgeville mass shooting

At least 12 people died and another 13 were reported to have been injured in the horror shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that a ballistic report has linked a seized firearm to the Atteridgeville mass shooting.

At least 12 people died, and another 13 were reported to have been injured in the horrific shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville in Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning, 6 December 2025.

Arrest

It is understood that the incident occurred at a home used as an informal tavern.

Last week, a joint operation involving Gauteng and Limpopo police arrested one of the three suspects of interest in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Ballistics

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said during his arrest, police seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition found in his possession.

“Following ballistics testing, police can now confirm that the firearm seized by police during the arrest of this suspect has been positively linked to the crime scene in Atteridgeville.

“This suspect is due to appear in Polokwane this morning on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, the same suspect will appear again before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder,” Mathe said.

Manhunt

Mathe said the suspect cannot be named at this time, pending the finalisation of an Identity parade.

“A manhunt is still underway for the two suspects who are still on the run.”

The National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, applauded the multidisciplinary team investigating the Atteridgeville mass shooting for registering another breakthrough.

Mass shooting

At least three unknown gunmen entered the premises and started randomly shooting. Among the dead is a three-year-old. A 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl also died.

The shebeen’s owner was among the survivors.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya offered her condolences and urged police to find those behind the murders.

