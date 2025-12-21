Crime

Several killed, others wounded in Bekkersdal tavern mass shooting

21 December 2025

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects

JUST IN: Several killed, others wounded in mass shooting at tavern in Bekkersdal

Picture: iStock

At least nine people have been shot dead in a mass shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal on the West Rand.

It is understood that the shooting occurred at KwaNoxolo tavern, in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Major General Kekana is on the scene.

“Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, together with the Crime Detection Tracing Unit, have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a multiple shooting incident during the early hours in Bekkersdal on Sunday, 21 December 2025. The incident has resulted in nine people being killed and 10 being injured.

“The incident occurred just before 01:00, at the Tambo section. It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene. The tavern is licensed,” Mathe said

Mathe said the injured have been taken to medical facilities for treatment.

*This is a developing story

