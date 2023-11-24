What’s next? Pretoria businessman dragged out of bank at gunpoint and robbed

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who held a Pretoria man at gunpoint inside a bank before robbing him...outside the bank.

A Pretoria man was accosted by armed robbers inside Absa bank, in Hercules, before he was dragged outside and robbed on Thursday morning. Photo: iStock

A Pretoria businessman’s visit to the bank to deposit money turned into a nightmare when he was approached out of the blue by two armed men inside the Hercules branch of Absa Bank and forced outside at gunpoint where he was subsequently robbed.

The brazen robbery at Absa Bank, in Hercules, Pretoria Gardens, ironically took place on Thursday morning while Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela presented the province’s crime statistics.

According to the latest data, contact crimes in Gauteng increased by 0.1% during the second quarter of the year compared to the previous three months.

Police account of brazen robbery

According to Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, “the victim was inside the bank to deposit money when two unknown men approached him at gunpoint and threatened him”.

“He was reportedly escorted outside by the suspects who then robbed him before fleeing the scene in a silver grey [Volkswagen] Polo vehicle.

“The man was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported and suspects are unknown at this stage,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Police request for information to track down bank robbers

Police request anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop line at 086-001-0111 or alternatively report anonymous tip-offs on My SAPS App.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee wrote on social media platform X that the robbery happened inside Absa Bank along Van der Hoff Road, in Hercules.

“A large sum of cash was taken. A businessman was about to deposit the cash,” Abramjee reported.

