WATCH: Gatvol robbery victim runs over thief

The driver took the boom with her and mounted pavements to run him over.

Footage shows two men robbing the woman before she runs over one of them. Picture: Sun Newspapers/ YouTube

A fight or flight reaction often kicks in when you think your life is in danger, and one driver was in full fight mode when they chased down and ran over a man who robbed her.

In a video shared by the Southlands Sun, two men can be seen approaching a silver Toyota Tazz stopped at a boom gate at a busy mall in The Bluff, KwaZulu-Natal, before opening her door and making off with her handbag.

Watch: Woman runs over thief

Another car tries to intercept the fleeing pair, but the driver of the Tazz takes it one further and races after one of the robbers.

She takes the boom with her and mounts pavements to run him over.

Brighton Beach Police spokesperson Captain Louise le Roux told the publication no cases had been opened.



News24 said the man was arrested shortly after and the woman got her handbag back.

Social media was split over the video, with some applauding the woman and others warning against taking matters into your own hands.