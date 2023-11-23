Breaking down crime stats: Gauteng reports dip in property-related crimes in Q2

However, there was a spike of 1.3% in cases involving theft from a motor vehicle.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) take part in an inspection and parade in Mayfair, Johannesburg on 17 March 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gauteng recorded a decrease in property-related crimes, including burglary at residential and non-residential premises, theft of motor vehicles and cycles between July and September.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on Thursday briefed the provincial legislature on the province’s crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.

“As a province, we have worked very hard to reduce our crime statistics. We continue to work even harder to implement our crime-combatting strategies in order to defend the positive gains achieved for the quarter under review,” said Mawela.

According to Mawela, Gauteng is among the top four provinces that reduced their overall crime. Ten out of 17 community reported serious crimes were reduced, with 2,892 counts less than the same period in 2022.

Property-related crimes

Overall, the province recorded a decrease in property-related crimes, which include burglary at residential and non-residential premises, theft of motor vehicles and cycles, and stock theft.

Property-related crimes decreased by 1,281 counts. Arson reduced by 36 counts, while malicious damage to property was reduced by 410.

“We have managed to reduce all of these except for theft out of motor vehicles, which increased by 1.3% – 81 more counts compared to last year,” said Mawela.

Gauteng police deployments

According to Mawela, crime detected as a result of police action, which include illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, drug-related crimes, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and sexual offences, increased by 2,127 counts.

“Our strategies are bearing fruits as we are able to see that our deployments have translated to the detection of crime that would have otherwise never been reported,” said Mawela.

“The detection of these crimes is dependent on the deployment of law enforcement agencies and crime intelligence officers. An increase in these crimes is proof that our crime patterns and threat analyses which guide our deployment are spot on.”

During the period, 1,129 arrests were made for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, while 1,236 unlicensed firearms and 16,371 ammunition were recovered.

At least 9,164 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, while 3,562 were nabbed for dealing in drugs, with22,430 grams of various drugs were seized.