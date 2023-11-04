Makhado cops launch manhunt for farm robbery suspects

Earlier this week, the suspects threatened the Makhado farmer with a knife and screw driver, demanding money and guns.

Makhado police have activated a manhunt for a group of suspects that robbed a 30-year-old victim, properties worth over R100 000 at a farm. Picture: iStock

Makhado police have activated a manhunt for a group of suspects who robbed a 30-year-old farmer of items worth more than R100 000 in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 1 November.

According to reports, the suspects entered the farm at about 4am and found the victim asleep in the farmhouse. They threatened him with a knife, and screw driver, demanding money and guns.

Makhado farm robbery: Manhunt for suspects

“They ransacked the house, and stole a television, clothes, cellphone, laptop, a fridge and cash. Thereafter, they fled from the scene,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The police were summoned to the scene and opened case of house robbery.

The value of the stolen items is estimated at R147 650.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Tshifhiwa Netshia on 066 263 4915; the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or their nearest police station.

Bold thieves ransack Greenhills house for booze

Last month, a group of thieves gained access to a residential property in Greenhills, Randfontein, by scaling a perimeter wall to make off with bottles of alcohol.

The bold and audacious robbery unfolded just before 5pm on 27 October, sending shockwaves through the quiet neighbourhood.

Their primary target was the lapa, where they made off with a variety of alcohol bottles.

READ ALSO: Liquor stolen during trespassing incident on Greenhills property

Escape route

After their daring heist, the perpetrators retraced their steps, leaping over the wall once more to exit the property. Despite the audacity of their actions, they managed to evade capture and disappear into the shadows.

The local police have launched an investigation into the incident, working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for this residential intrusion and theft.

Brazen house robbery in Highlands North

In August, three robbers found a woman in her bedroom in Highlands North, Johannesburg.

The incident occurred on 10 August at midnight while the victim was sleeping.

According to Norwood police spokesperson Captain Elliot Tshivhase, the 44-year-old victim was robbed of about R2500 in cash, as well as several valuable household items, including expensive gadgets.

READ ALSO: Norwood police probe house robbery case

Investigation continues

The local authorities have taken immediate action, launching an investigation into the house robbery to track down and bring to justice the suspects responsible for this brazen intrusion and theft.