Blue‑light bandits: Police imposters arrested after high‑speed chase in Mpumalanga

The suspects, aged 32 and 41, were arrested during a stop-and-search operation conducted in Devon, Gauteng.

Two suspected blue-light bandits who posed as police officers to terrorise motorists were dramatically intercepted and arrested in Mpumalanga.

The suspects were handcuffed on Friday, 3 July 2026, in Devon, ending a spree of robberies and hijackings that shook Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said a collaboration between police in the provinces led to the interception and arrest of the two suspects believed to be behind blue-light robberies and car hijackings.

The suspects, aged 32 and 41, were arrested during a stop-and-search operation conducted in Devon. It is reported that one vehicle failed to stop, and a chase ensued until the vehicle was stopped at Leslie.

“Upon searching the suspects and the vehicle, police found an unlicensed firearm loaded with ammunition, blue lights, uniforms of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department and SA Police Service (Saps).



“Further investigation revealed that the vehicle they were driving was recently hijacked,” Masondo said.

Blue lights

Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the police officers who effected this arrest.

Mkhwanazi said the arrest of the two suspects sends a strong message that police “will not tolerate” criminals who disguise themselves as law enforcement officers to terrorise innocent and unsuspecting motorists.

“The use of blue lights and police uniforms to commit robberies and hijackings is a very serious criminal offence and undermines public trust.

“I commend the collaboration between our Mpumalanga Organised Crime Investigation Unit and Saps Devon for their swift action that led to this interception.

“We remain committed to rooting out these syndicates and ensuring that our roads are safe for all road users. Let this serve as a warning to others who might be involved in such acts of criminality,” said Mkhwanazi.

Court

Both suspects are expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges that include possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and impersonating a police officer.