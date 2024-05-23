‘Blue light gang’ suspects nabbed after hijacking spike

Gauteng authorities apprehend suspects linked to 'blue light' gang amid rising hijacking incidents in the area.

. Men arrested by Gauteng traffic police and Gauteng Traffic wardens in Main Street, Brakpan, yesterday, for impersonating police officers and for possessing illegal weapons. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Three “blue light” suspects allegedly “on their way to a job”, were nabbed by Gauteng Traffic Police, Gauteng Traffic wardens and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officials yesterday.

The Gauteng Traffic Police said there has been an increase in hijackings in the area, which is linked to the blue light gang.

The officers were on duty patrolling when they came across a suspicious VW Polo that they stopped and searched.

It resulted in finding “one unlicensed Glock 45 firearm with the serial number intact, two EMPD reflector jackets, EMPD trousers, shirts, caps and an EMPD belt” among other items.

Ekurhuleni EMPD’s Ignatius Maphike said the uniform is recorded in their logistics department. “In the event that one’s uniform is stolen, the matter should be reported immediately and internal affairs then opens a case.

So should the uniform be found, like this morning, it becomes easy to track if members are involved in corruption.”

Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, said these crimes seem to be on the rise.

Last month, a joint law enforcement operation caught another blue light gang which was allegedly committing robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelburg.

“At this stage, we are not sure whether the men arrested last month are part of these ones. Investigations are continuing,” Maremane said.