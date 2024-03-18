Cops nail suspected ‘blue light robberies’ mastermind in Dawn Park

Police said more suspects might be arrested as the investigation is continuing.

The suspect was handcuffed at his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: Saps

A suspect believed to be the mastermind behind “blue light robberies” after he was found with blue lights, traffic police uniform, a high calibre firearm and ammunition as well as a suspected hijacked motor vehicle has been arrested in a sting operation, Gauteng police said on Monday

The suspect was handcuffed at his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said National Crime Intelligence shared information about the suspect who was in possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle and believed to be involved in blue light robberies on freeways.

Takedown

Masondo said a team of several law enforcement agencies including members from the Gauteng Traffic Police Saturation Unit, Tracker Connect, Fidelity Specialised Services and Cap Security Specialised Unit was established to carry out the takedown operation.

“The team pounced on the premises of the suspect in Dawn Park where they found a VW Polo that was reported to be hijacked in Phokeng, North West Province, in February this year.

“Upon searching the suspect and premises, police found an unlicensed rifle, pistol, scores of ammunition, multiple blue lights, police uniform and insignia that belongs to Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Madibeng Traffic Police as well as false government vehicle registration plates,” Masondo said.

More suspects

Masondo said the suspect was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of hijacked motor vehicle, and possession of ammunition, among other charges.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has applauded the team of law enforcement agencies that worked with diligence to arrest the suspect.

“The arrest of this suspect might help us in resolving lots of cases where motorists were robbed by a gang that was utilising blue lights and impersonating police officers” said Mthombeni.

Police said more suspects might be arrested, pending the investigation which is continuing.

