One dead another injured in Durban construction site accident

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man however after a lengthy process the man was declared dead on scene.

The accident happened just after 12pm on Monday afternoon. Photo: ALS Paramedics

One person has been killed and another injured in a structural collapse at a construction site in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the accident happened just after 12pm on Monday afternoon,

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the structural collapse on Mount Road in Amanzimtoti in Durban.

Cardiac arrest

“On arrival, Paramedics found [a sand bank collapsed on] two men who had been working on at construction site. Both men were trapped with one of the men sustaining critical injuries. Paramedics and firefighters worked to free the men using spades and other tools.

“Once freed, one of the men went into a state of cardiac arrest, and paramedics from Netcare911 and ALS Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him but failed and the man was declared dead on scene. The man is believed to be approximately 30-years-old. The second person once freed had sustained minor injuries and refused further treatment,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the incident are unknown however Saps were on scene for further investigations.

Missing skipper

Meanwhile, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the search for missing skipper, John Matambu, continues after a charter fishing ski-boat, captained by the KwaZulu-Natal skipper, was found wrecked and burnt along the Mozambique coastline.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the 21-foot Yeld Cat ski-boat − Magnum Too − was found in the vicinity of Dobela on Sunday morning.

“Law enforcement agencies response teams are on site investigating. There remains no signs of the skipper, John Matambu, or an as yet unidentified man who reportedly chartered the fishing vessel. Both men remain missing in unknown circumstances.

“It remains unknown what led to the vessel beaching and found to be completely burnt out,” Lambinon said.

Matambu and his passenger are believed to have departed Sodwana Bay in northern KZN early on Saturday morning.

