Two bust for pretending to be police officers

The National Police Commission warned the public that it is a serious crime to impersonate a police officer

Police have arrested two imposters for impersonating police officers in Johannesburg.

The “fake cops” aged 43 and 49 were arrested on Wednesday evening in Houghton and found in possession of two firearms, one unlicensed and the other a replica.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the Saps National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, working closely with JMPD and a private security company, had been monitoring the duo for two weeks.

“They are alleged to have been posing as police officers and extorting “protection fees” from business owners in and around Johannesburg. In their possession, police also found and seized R16 000 that is suspected to have been obtained illegally, balaclavas and multiple cellphones.

“One of the suspects was found to have an Saps appointment card. Preliminary investigations have revealed that both imposters are not in the employ of the Saps,” Mathlenda said.

ALSO READ: Four CIT robbers killed in shootout with police in attempted heist

Warning

Mathe said the fake cops are expected to make their first appearance before the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on a charge of impersonating a police officer and being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola warned the public that impersonating a police offer is a serious crime.

“We are intensifying our safer festive season operations and our high-density operations under Operation Shanela. Criminals don’t have anywhere to hide, our intelligence is at work. We urge our communities to continue to report wrongdoing so that we able to collectively make our communities safe,” said Masemola.

More fake cops

Meanwhile, Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a group of fake police officers who robbed a mall last month.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspects, clad in police uniform and armed with firearms, demanded to enter the mall and access the security control room to monitor cameras. Security guards became suspicious and notified the actual police without the suspects noticing.

“After a few minutes, one of the suspects received a call, and thereafter, they started to threaten and rob them of cell phones, three two-way radios, and a jacket,” said Mashaba.

“They quickly left the building, rushed to their vehicle, and drove off; some of them fled on foot to the nearby shacks after noticing the police.”

Mashaba said a case of business robbery had been opened, and investigations were still ongoing.

ALSO READ: Limpopo police launch manhunt for fake cops after mall robbery