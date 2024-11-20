Bodies of 4 men discovered next to railway line in Boksburg

Two more men were found alive with extensive bruising. They werre rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder after four men were found dead and another two injured on the East Rand.

The men were reportedly dumped next to a railway line on Hazelwood Avenue in the suburb of Dawn Park, Boksburg, on Wednesday morning.

Bodies discovered in Dawn Park

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police received a call around 6 am.

“The men had multiple bruises on their bodies and four of them were declared dead on the scene. Two were taken to a local hospital,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“The circumstances that led to this crime are unknown at this stage and no suspects [have been] arrested yet.”

She said police are requesting anyone who may have information to assist with the investigation to contact their nearest police station.

Alternatively, they can contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111 or use the MySapsApp to anonymously provide tip-offs.

“Information received will be treated with strictest confidence,” the spokesperson added.

Inmate escapes from correctional centre around the corner

In an unrelated incident that occurred only 5km from the scene where the bodies were dumped on Hazelwood Avenue, an inmate escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre exactly two weeks prior.

Martin Jackson was rearrested only a day later.

“This swift apprehension demonstrates the department’s commitment to ensuring that all inmates serve their sentences as mandated by the courts,” Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said at the time.

“The Department of Correctional Services is conducting a full investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the escape and to prevent future incidents.

“The inmate will now face additional criminal charges related to the escape.”

Jackson was admitted in April 2015. He is currently serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft, and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.