Court finds Soshanguve couple guilty of killing wife’s ex-lover

The Pretoria High Court has convicted a Soshanguve couple, Sibusiso Mahlangu, 34, and Lerato Mahlangu, 33, of insurance murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and three counts of fraud.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the victim was Sibusiso Sithebe, Lerato’s former romantic partner and the father of her child.

On 2 January 2022, the Mahlangu couple lured Sithebe to their home in Soshanguve, where they killed him.

“They then staged the scene by placing Sibusiso Mahlangu’s ring on the deceased’s finger, dressing him in Mahlangu’s clothing, and burning the body inside the house,” said Mahanjana.

“Lerato subsequently pretended to be arriving from Kwa-Mhlanga in Mpumalanga after being informed about the fire. Upon arrival, she falsely identified the body as that of her husband to the police, as such the Sithebe’s family was unable to identify the deceased at the scene.”

Insurance claims

Lerato subsequently submitted three fraudulent insurance claims with Old Mutual, where she worked as a sales consultant.

On 6 January 2022, she lodged insurance claims totaling R575,000, including R500,000 for life cover, R25,000 for funeral cover and R50,000 for a death benefit.

“The scheme unraveled when Sibusiso Mahlangu was arrested on 18 April 2023 for possession of a stolen car in Hammanskraal.

“During the arrest and subsequent processing, authorities discovered that he had been officially registered as deceased. Lerato was arrested two days later, on 20 April 2023.”

In court, the couple pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied involvement in the crimes.

However, the State, led by Advocate Vusumuzi Tshabalala, presented compelling evidence and called credible witnesses, including Sibusiso Mahlangu’s mother.

“She testified about events leading up to the funeral and how they were unable to view the body at close range because of Covid-19 regulations which reinforced their belief that indeed they were burying her son,” said Mahanjana.

Judge Papi Masopa, in his ruling, found that though the state relied on circumstantial evidence, it was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. The judge also found the State’s witnesses to be credible and reliable.

The case has been postponed to 22 November 2024 for a provisional sentencing date.

Another murder

In a separate case, alleged insurance killer Rachel Shokane Kutumela, her elder sister Annah Shokane, and daughter Madjadji Flora Shokane recently abandoned their bail applications.

They face at least 30 charges including nine counts of murder, money laundering, receiving proceeds from unlawful activities, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The State has accused Kutumela of killing Sydney Noko Montja, Joyce Tsela Malesa, Navel Kutumela, Maphari Ephraim Chosi, Jacob Petrus Seakamela and Phuthi Martin Mothata between 2019 and 2024.

The alleged insurance killer is accused of taking out funeral and life insurance policies on several family members for her benefit.

According to investigations, she allegedly began her killing spree in 2019, said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Her alleged victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds. Some being disabled or mentally challenged.

Their case has been postponed to February 2025.