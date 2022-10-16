Body found in veld confirmed to be missing Bokgabo Poo

Citizen Reporter

A four-year-old girl who went missing in Watville, Benoni last week has been confirmed dead.

Remains discovered by a community in nearby Tamboville, Brakpan were confirmed to be that of Bokgabo Poo, News24 reported.

She was last seen on Monday playing at Masolong Park.

Benoni City Times reported that Bokgabo played with a neighbour’s child at the park when they were approached by a man who sent the friend to the shop.

According to police, when the five-year-old friend came back, Bokgabo and the man were not there.

Remains found

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told Benoni City Times police were first called to the scene when residents found a human leg in the yard of a house in Wattville. The homeowner came across a partially buried leg while sweeping her yard.

Residents then alerted police to a child’s mutilated body in a nearby veld.

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Letlhogonolo Moseki said in a social media post that Bokgabo’s identity was confirmed via DNA testing, and was discovered the day after she went missing.

Her family reportedly identified her on Saturday.

Bokgabo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, told Sowetan the family was “heartbroken”, and that they did not expect the body found by police would be hers.

Man arrested

A man was arrested in connection with her abduction and murder on Friday in Boksburg, after a tip-off from a commmunity member.

Sector 4 Brakpan community policing forum deputy chairperson Jessy Naicker told News24 members found clothes the suspect had worn on the day Bokgabo went missing in a dustbin close to his home where he was arrested.

