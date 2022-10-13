Four men arrested in KZN for murder of e-hailing driver

Citizen Reporter

Four men have been arrested in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, for murder and carjacking after allegedly killing of an e-hailing driver.

Murder case

The suspects are accused of being behind the murder of Ganesh Tiven on 30 August 2022.

According to police, the 38-year-old received a request to pick up clients at a tavern in Phoenix and transport them to Cornubia. On arrival at Cornubia the four men allegedly turned on him and robbed him of his firearm.

The suspects also attempted to put Tiven in the boot of the vehicle, but he managed to run away.

While he was fleeing from the men, one of the suspects shot him in the leg and he fell to the ground. The accused then approached the victim and fired several shots fatally wounding him.

The suspects fled in the deceased’s vehicle, which was later found crashed in Ndwedwe.

Investigation

Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said on 19 September 2022, an investigation conducted by police officers together with Crime Intelligence led them to a flat in Verulam where one of the suspects lived.

A search was conducted and a 9mm pistol belonging to Tiven was recovered. Bongani Ndebele, 20, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as murder and carjacking.

“He appeared at the Verulam Magistrates’ Court on 11 October 2022, and the case was remanded to 13 October 2022. Three outstanding suspects, aged between 17 and 23, were arrested on 11 October 2022 for murder and carjacking.

“They are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court today [Thursday],” Ngcobo said in a statement.

She added that investigations were underway to link the men to a robbery case that took place on 10 September 2022, at Cornubia, where a family was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men.

“They stole cellphones, a firearm and cash before they fled the scene. A case of robbery was opened at Verulam police station for investigation.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

