One pupil killed, two others injured in Azaadville scholar transport crash

Faizel Patel

A 9-year-old Grade 3 pupil from Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary School has died after a private scholar transport was involved in an accident in Azaadville, west of Johannesburg.

The private scholar vehicle was carrying primary and secondary school learners when the accident took place on Friday morning.

Pupils

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupils were from Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary School and Ahmed Timol Secondary School.

“We are saddened about the incident which took place on Thursday, 24 November 2022, in Azaadville.”

“Reports state that a 9-year-old Grade 3 boy learner from Dr Yusuf Dadoo Primary suffered severe injuries as a result of this accident and was airlifted to a hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed on while receiving medical attention,” Mabona said.

ALSO READ: ‘Our schools don’t harbour gangsters’: Gauteng Education MEC says dept not losing fight against violence

Other injuries

Mbona said two other pupils are in a critical condition.

“They are currently being treated at a medical facility. It is unclear at this stage as to what caused the accident. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of this incident.

“Our psychosocial unit will be deployed to the affected schools, as well as to the affected families, for trauma support and counselling,” Mabona said.

Condolences

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has conveyed the department’s condolences to the pupils family.

“We are saddened by this unfortunate incident which claimed the life of one of our learners. We wish to convey sincerest condolences to the family and the school community. The department pleads with scholar transport drivers to exercise utmost vigilance on our roads when transporting our learners,” said Chiloane.

2023 academic year

Meanwhile, Chiloane will on Sunday, 27 November 2022, hold a media briefing at Parktown Boys High School to give an update on the progress of 2023 Online Admissions.

The 2023 Online Admissions placement period for Grade 1 and 8 began on 3 October 2022, and will end on 30 November 2022.

As the placement period for pupils draws to a close, Chiloane is expected to outline the status of learner placements and further interventions by the department to ensure that all learners are placed before the start of the 2023 academic year.

ALSO READ: Pupil dies from alleged suicide at Hoërskool Kriel