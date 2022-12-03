Daily news update: Electoral Amendment Bill, NEC meeting and bomb threats in Gauteng schools

Citizen Reporter

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs will apply for an extension to finish its work on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The committee will approach the National Assembly for permission to request a short extension to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to call for written submissions on the bill’s new changes.

This is after National Council of Provinces (NCOP) made substantive changes to the signature support requirement, among other things, in the bill.

Before the bill went to the NCOP, the Portfolio Committee agreed to include a requirement for independent candidates to obtain signatures (so they could contest) totalling 20% quota for that region in the previous elections when nominated.

‘Sense of urgency’ to deal with Phala Phala, says ANC as Ramaphosa no-show at NEC meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech to Members of the Houses of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, in London on 22 November 2022. Photo: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa decided not to pitch to the ANC’s special national executive committee meeting amid fears that he could resign.

Members of the NEC arrived at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon, where the meeting was expected to discuss Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal after a report by an independent panel that found that the president may have violated the Constitution.

The special NEC meeting comes some two weeks ahead of the ANC’s elective conference, which will take place from 16 to 20 December.

Sex workers protest outside the Johannesburg Magistrates court as the man accused of murdering 6 sexworkers appears on murder charges, 11 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has welcomed Cabinet’s approval of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill to decriminalise and protect sex workers.

Decriminalisation of sex work

Cabinet during its meeting on Wednesday approved the publishing of the amendment bill for public comments.

The legislation repeals the Sexual Offences Act (previously the Immorality Act) and Section 11 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offenses and Related Matters) Amendment Act to decriminalise the sale and purchase of adult sexual services.

The police explosives unit outside Laerskool Witfield in Boksburg on Friday morning, after a bomb threat was received. Photo: Hein Kaiser

Seven schools in Boksburg, Gauteng, had to be evacuated on Friday morning after they received bomb threats.

The schools included Laerskool Witfield, Woodlands International College and Laerskool Concordia.

Both primary schools and high schools received the bomb threats.

There is speculation on the scene that the bomb threats were sent to divert police resources away from another area where a cash-in-transit heist took place.

Police even roped in local security companies to help evacuate the schools and provide medical care if needed.

Bonang Matheba | Picture: Instagram

Media personality Bonang Matheba possibly didn’t expect the reactions from netizens who believed she shouldn’t comment on political matters.

South Africans are wondering if President Cyril Ramaphosa will still be the leader of the country with growing calls for him to resign after the Phala Phala findings.

The independent panel appointed by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found that there was “prima facie” evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated sections 96(2)(a) of the constitution and 34(1) of PRECCA, with the aim of keeping the investigation of the burglary private.

Bantwana’s Adrielle Mibe celebrating goal with Mabahle Mdelwa. (Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Following a positive start in the Cosafa girls Under-17 Championships, Bantwana coach Delisiwe Mbatha is happy with how her charges have followed instructions which led to their 4-1 victory over hosts Malawi in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Adrielle Mibe scored a brace in the first half, before Mabahle Mdelwa and Khutso Mogano got a goal each to complete a successful victory for Bantwana and giving them a good start into the tournament.

“I am very happy and the girls are very happy. The thing that makes me happiest the most is the fact that the girls can take instructions and act on them. Whenever we give them instructions, they communicate among themselves and motivate each other,” said Mdelwa after the game.