Bolt alleged stabbing victims open criminal case against driver

Complainants reported an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) case at Table View SAPS on Tuesday.

The victims of the alleged attack that took place in Cape Town involving a Bolt driver have opened a criminal case.

“The complainants reported an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) case at the Table View SAPS on Tuesday,” Western Cape South African Police Service Media Liaison Officer Captain F.C. Van Wyk told The Citizen.

The alleged attack took place in Table View on Saturday after the driver in question refused to drop off the riders at their requested location.

Investigation underway

The driver then allegedly started hitting the person in the passenger seat, and when a fight erupted and the car stopped, the group of friends ran away. The driver ran after them and allegedly stabbed two of the women.

But the SAPS’s statement averred that the group of friends arranged for the Bolt driver to pick them up in Monte Vista to be taken to DuNoon (Milnerton).

“The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to DuNoon, as he said it was unsafe for him to go in. When he asked for payment, the application did not accept the payment and the driver was asked to take them to an ATM.”

After payment was made, the alleged victims asked for change, but the driver drove to Table View SAPS.

“He was told to take the clients to the address where they requested to be dropped. The driver left the station with all the passengers but did not take them to DuNoon. An argument ensued, and when the passengers wanted to get out, the driver allegedly stabbed two passengers aged 21 and 20 (both female),” said the Police Captain.

On Tuesday Van Wyk had confirmed to the publication that no case had been opened at that stage.

PR Manager of Bolt Africa, Sandra Buyole on Tuesday said to The Citizen that “Once a police case has been opened, Bolt will cooperate fully with the South African Police Service’s investigation into this incident, providing any information possible that may lead to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.”

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

Victim wellbeing

The PR Manager of Bolt Africa said they had made contact with the alleged victims to inquire about their wellbeing.

“Our team has reached out to the rider to offer support and find out what support she requires, which includes face-to-face counselling,” Buyole said.

“Our Customer Support Team Lead for Safety has also availed themselves to travel to Cape Town to pay a courtesy to express our sympathy over the incident that has occurred.”

There have been growing calls from South Africans, women in particular, as they are the biggest part of victims, to cancel the e-hailing service. The non-profit organization Women For Change has led the charge.

“Bolt SA must take immediate action to ensure the safety of its passengers, particularly women, in light of recurrent attacks. Enough is enough now,” read the NPO’s brief statement on Instagram. The post was tailed by ‘Cancel Bolt’ and ‘End violence against women’ hashtags among others.

