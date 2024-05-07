‘Bolt is deeply disturbed’ by alleged stabbings in Cape Town by driver

The alleged attack took place in Table View after the driver in question refused to drop off the riders at their requested location.

E-hailing service Bolt SA said it is investigating an alleged attack by one of their drivers, which reportedly took place in Cape Town over the weekend.

“Bolt is aware and is deeply disturbed by the recent incident involving a driver who allegedly assaulted two female riders in Cape Town, Table View, on May 4, 2024. We regard such conduct as completely unacceptable,” PR Manager of Bolt Africa, Sandra Buyole said to The Citizen.

The alleged attack took place in Table View after the driver in question refused to drop off the riders at their requested location.

The driver then allegedly started hitting the person sitting in the passenger seat, and when a fight erupted and the car stopped, the group of friends ran away.

The driver ran after them and allegedly stabbed two of the women.

The e-hailing service said it took action to block the driver from the platform, upon learning of the incident while an investigation took place.

“The safety and well-being of our riders are our top priorities, and we do not tolerate any behaviour that compromises their safety or security,” stated Buyole.

ALSO READ: Bolt enhances safety after ex-driver’s conviction for preying on riders

Reached out to alleged victims

“Our team has reached out to the rider to offer support and find out what support she requires, which includes face-to-face counselling,” Buyole said.

“Our Customer Support Team Lead for Safety has also availed themselves to travel to Cape Town to pay a courtesy to express our sympathy over the incident that has occurred.”

There have been growing calls from South Africans, women in particular, because they are the biggest victims, to cancel the e-hailing service. The non-profit organization Women For Change has led the charge.

“Bolt SA must take immediate action to ensure the safety of its passengers, particularly women, in light of recurrent attacks. Enough is enough now,” read the NPO’s brief statement on Instagram. The post was tailed by ‘Cancel Bolt’ ‘End violence against women’ hashtags among others.

Media personality Siv Ngesi has also been vocal about the incident.

“Make this piece of sh*t famous, jail him, delete Bolt SA, never use this evil app, and let’s make sure they shut it down in SA! There are [sic] too many evil stories about Bolt Drivers,” wrote the actor, who also shared the gruesome footage of the alleged attack.

Western Cape South African Police Service Media Liaison Officer Captain F.C. Van Wyk told The Citizen a criminal case hadn’t been opened.

“This office has no record of this matter. Kindly ask your source to furnish us with more information (where did this incident occurred, was this reported, where and when, case number to verify this incident) to respond to you in detail,” said the captain.

“It is possible that the incident may have been reported at another station.”

“Once a police case has been opened, Bolt will cooperate fully with the South African Police Service’s investigation into this incident, providing any information possible that may lead to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrators. Bolt remains committed to providing a safe and reliable transport option for all our users,” concluded Bolt’s Buyole.

NOW READ: Bolt recaps safety features available for riders