Brits man to appear in court after raping one-month-old daughter

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the rape calling it "shocking".

The baby was just one-month-old when she was raped by her father. Photo: iStock

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the rape of his one-month-old baby daughter.

Police handcuffed the man on Thursday for the alleged rape of the baby girl, in Krokedile Drift West, Brits.

Spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the baby’s mother was preparing food when the man pounced on the baby.

Baby rape

According to reports, the infant’s mother, aged 27, was busy preparing food outside the shack while the father was sleeping inside with the baby next to him. The mother suddenly heard the baby crying and noticed when she entered that something was wrong as the father and the baby were undressed.

“The amazed mother screamed for help and one of the neighbours responded and eventually called the police. The baby was taken to Brits hospital for medical examination and subsequently admitted. The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 October 2023, for rape,” Bothma said.

ALSO READ: Police nab over 140 suspects, recover weapons from suspected illegal mining kingpin

Bothma said the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the heinous incident in the strongest possible terms calling in “shocking.”

“He applauded the police and members of the community for their swift reaction that led to the arrest,” Bothma said.

Festive season operations

Meanwhile, police in Gauteng have arrested more than 140 suspects and recovered rifles, including an AK-47, from a man suspected to be a king pin of illegal mining in the West Rand

The operation by Saps was part of the Safer Festive Season campaign as the holiday season approaches.

The Safer Festive Season campaign which was launched on Saturday has been implemented under the theme: “Combating crime through decisive police action and robust community involvement”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Attack on police is an attack on State’ – Gauteng community safety