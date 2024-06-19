Full force of Western Cape police deployed to find politician’s kidnappers

UDM deputy president was taken captive by unknown men while preparing to leave Cape Town to attended the Presidential inauguration.

An anti-kidnapping multidisciplinary task team has been formed to find those responsible for taking Nqabayomzi Kwankwa hostage.

The United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) deputy president was kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon while on his way to the Cape Town International Airport.

The party confirmed that it had paid the R10 000 demanded by the kidnappers. Kwankwa’s belongings were stolen but his vehicle was found abandoned.

Kwankwa kidnapped in Mfuleni

“[The task team] is currently piecing together details following an incident where a 44-year-old man was allegedly hijacked, kidnapped and robbed by armed suspects in Driftsands, Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon,” stated Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

“Allegedly, after the ordeal, the victim was dropped off in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha where he made his way to a police station in the area to report the crime. His vehicle has since been recovered in the Khayelitsha area. The investigation continues and no arrests have been made as yet,” she added.

ALSO READ: UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa held ransom for R10k

UDM president Bantu Holomisa released a statement, saying: “Mr Kwankwa is in contact with the police and his family has been informed of what has occurred. The UDM is saddened by this horrific event, but is very grateful for his safe return. We wish Tshawe well on his road to recovery from this dastardly incident.”

Kidnappings on the rise

A recent Stats SA report illustrated the growing threat of kidnappings in South Africa.

The study revealed the country had recorded more than 16 000 kidnappings annually, with women and children making up 85% of the victims.

ALSO READ: Man linked to kidnapping of Benoni businessman shot dead by police

Johan Burger of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) told The Citizen earlier this year: “The figures are a major concern of how far and wide this issue is. Kidnappings are on the increase and it is just one form of several other crime types, a bigger web we call money-making rackets.

“Most of them involve organised crime syndicates, some of them with international roots.

“This worrying trend is also not helped by the fact that we are listed seventh in the world for organised crime activities.”