PAC’s Apa Pooe labels DA the ‘most racist’ party after MMC controversy

The PAC has denied that Councillor Tebogo Nkonkou is racist after he was accused of constantly attacking white people in council.

The Secretary General of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) Apa Pooe has described the Democratic Alliance (DA) as the most racist political party in South Africa.

This comes after the party’s Johannesburg caucus expressed concerns with the appointment of Councillor Teboho Nkonkou as the new Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Community Development.

Nkonkou was appointed after Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda was dismissed because of his involvement in a funeral insurance scam.

The DA says Nkonkou is a divisive figure who often refers to white people as “colonialists” and “settlers” among other controversial descriptions.

DA accused of undermining PAC values

However, in an interview with The Citizen on Monday Pooe said the DA is trying to undermine the values and identity of the PAC by labelling Nkokou a racist.

“The DA in its attempts to undermine our values, reveals its own shortcomings as the most racist and anti-African political party in South Africa.

“Their rhetoric perpetuates a liberal agenda that seeks to alienate and marginalise the very people we represent,” Pooe said.

Pooe said the DA had a problem with the policies of the PAC such as land expropriation and economic empowerment of black people.

“Our mission is to restore land to its rightful owners – the African people. If advocating for land restoration is perceived as racism by the DA, then we embrace that label with pride, as it highlights the DA’s failure to comprehend the essence of justice and equality,” he said.

PAC aims to neutralise DA’s ‘racist Liberal’ agenda in GNU

The PAC is currently in the government of national unity (GNU) with the DA and other political parties.

However, Pooe said the PAC’s role in government is to neutralise the DA’s racist “liberal” agenda.

“We are committed to addressing critical issues such as the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, foreign policy, and all laws that aim to protect workers and uplift impoverished Africans.

“We will not shy away from our duty to advocate for policies that benefit our communities and challenge the status quo that has historically oppressed us,” he said.

Pooe described the DA’s remarks on Nkokou as divisive and misleading.

“We call upon all South Africans to unite against the divisive tactics employed by the DA and to support our vision for a just and equitable society.”

DA condemns Nkokou’s remarks, warns of racial tension

Meanwhile, DA caucus leader in Johannesburg Belinda Kayser-Echozonjoku said Nkokou’s remarks on white people were very disturbing and could lead to racial tension.

In a media statement over the weekend, Kayser-Echeozoonjoku said the DA was against his appointment.

“The appointment of Councillor Tebeho Nkoukou as the new MMC for Community Development is unfortunate, and we reject this appointment. He is known for his racist remarks in council, this in a country as diverse as ours,” she said.

Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Nkonkou’s appointment was problematic because he would have to work on social cohesion projects in his new role.

“We must caution him that a portfolio like community development boasts social cohesion as one of its mandates,” she said.

