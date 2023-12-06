Captain Melanie Benham: A beacon of justice in the fight against violence

Captain Melanie Benham says nothing deters her from getting justice for victims of violence.

As South Africa commemorates 16 Days of activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, a spotlight has been cast on the unsung heroes within the South African Police Service (SAPS) who go above and beyond in their duty to protect the vulnerable.

Captain Melanie Benham is a forensic social worker at the Vredenburg Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit in the Western Cape, and covers 20 policing areas along the province’s West Coast. She has been with the police for 16 years, collecting evidence for and investigating cases involving child victims.

Not deterred

“‘Moments away from my family and time spent on the road do not deter me from seeking justice for sexually abused children. It is my mission to ensure that I do everything in my power to ensure their stories are told and accepted in a court of law,’ said Benham.”

Success stories

Her work recently led to the sentencing of a 49-year-old man to 135 years’ imprisonment for multiple charges of sexual abuse. She played a pivotal role in assessing four victims, aged between seven and 12, who were abused over nine years.

In 2012, Benham contributed to the sentencing of a 40-year-old convicted rapist to life imprisonment. The victim, a nine-year-old girl, endured a brutal assault that left her with multiple injuries affecting her speech, eyesight, and ability to walk. Benham’s assessment and testimony in court proved instrumental in securing justice for the young survivor.

Going beyond

Benham has also assisted sexually abused child victims diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASDs). FASDs occur when a child is exposed to alcohol before birth.

“This is a unique challenge for a forensic social worker who has to ensure the information obtained from these victims is factually accepted in court,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

Van Wyk said Benham was a shining example of heroes who above and beyond to make sure the most vulnerable in society are heard and protected.

“Benham is one of the countless members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who continue to break barriers in their quest to fulfill the mandate of Saps in protecting women, children, and vulnerable persons,” said Van Wyk.