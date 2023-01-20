City Power records at least 33 cable theft incidents this week

Citizen Reporter

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava has commended the work by the security and law enforcement agencies against cable thieves following the foiling of a cable theft incident on Friday.

According to spokesperson Isaac Mangena, the “heavily armed mob of suspects” tried to break the concrete barrier on M1 double-decker to access the integral cable feeding power from Fordsburg through the underground tunnels to Braamfontein.

“The suspects were proactively detected by our security and cornered to effect arrests. However, the heavily armed mob of suspects retaliated by discharging live ammunition, forcing our security to retreat,” said Mangena in a statement.

“It was during this time that the suspects managed to escape, leaving behind their tools, including a crowbar and pick-axe at the scene of the crime.”

Security officers did not sustain any injuries.

More resources to fight cable theft

Mashava said City Power would continue to make more resources available for the fight against cable theft as the syndicate is known to be heavily armed.

“We will increase patrols in the area with the help of the police and JMPD. This encounter goes to show how brazen and heavily armed the cable theft syndicate is. The area is where we lost two of our security officers who were ambushed while patrolling the double-decker highway a year ago. This is the daily experience for our security personnel. We are in a war,” said Mashava.

“We are pumping more resources into the fight against cable theft and vandalism and believe the war will be won, especially with the active involvement of the communities we serve,” she added.

Mashava said in this current financial year, City Power has been allocated R300 million for the fight against cable theft and infrastructure vandalism.

“The entity’s adopted infrastructure security strategy is centred around the communities, and includes crime information gathering and special security operations, the use of technology, armed response including local security contracting and recruitment of more security officers personnel.”

33 incidents of vandalism

City Power recorded about 33 incidents of vandalism and cable theft between Monday and Thursday this week, which includes several mini-substations that were vandalised in different areas.

“We still urge residents to be vigilant and appeal to them to continue being the custodians of the electricity infrastructure and report any suspicious activities around it.”

On Thursday, infrastructure vandalism and cable theft left the Cecelia Makhiwane Hospital in darkness. Technicians were sent in to restore power.

Eskom called on communities to stand together and fight against cable theft, infrastructure vandalism and electricity theft.