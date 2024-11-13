City Power warns about ’employees’ using fake ID cards – Here’s how to protect yourself

City Power has advised customers to check the ID cards of its employees and contractors.

City Power has alerted its customers of unauthorised personnel using fake City Power ID cards to potentially commit fraud and corruption.

These incidents have occurred many times over the years.

The utility urged customers to be vigilant when dealing with individuals claiming to be City Power employees or contractors.

“We are aware that criminals use counterfeit meter reading credentials to enter residential homes and business properties to rob unsuspecting customers,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Customers encouraged to verify employees’ credentials

Mangena said residents and businesses should verify City Power employee’s and contractors’ credentials by calling the number on their ID cards so that they do not fall prey to these crimes.

Furthermore, City Power employees and contractors are required to always carry their official work ID cards while on duty.

These ID cards are colour-coded according to the different sections within City Power and display important identifying information, including:

The photo and personal details of the employee or contractor.

The contractor’s verification number (badge number) and expiry date.

A firefly hologram for added security.

Contact details are on the back for easy verification.

According to Mangena, the authorised token ID (TID) agents are easily identifiable, as they wear yellow TID-branded bibs or T-shirts and carry valid ID cards with their photo, name, and surname, as well as an expiry date.

“Customers are urged to verify the City Power identification cards before allowing employees or contractors onto their premises; and to report any damaged cards, including scratched or non-visible names or photos immediately to the 24-hour City Power security services control room.”

City Power ID card

Additionally, to establish whether an employee or contractor is permitted to work at a specific site, the following can be done:

Contact the City Power security services control room to verify the validity of the City Power ID card.

Customers should request that they be provided with the job number that can also be verified through the services control room.

To verify City Power employees and contractors, please contact City Power’s 24-hour security services control room at (011) 490 7900/7911/7553/7504 or send a WhatsApp on 083 579 4497.

Customers are encouraged to follow the necessary measures to protect themselves and property from fraudsters with unauthorised access.

City Power is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its customers and will investigate any reports of illegal activity related to fake ID cards or other fraudulent behaviour.

