Fishy business: Cops net 7 for rebranding fake and expired ‘Lucky Star’ pilchards

The Gauteng police arrested seven undocumented migrants at a factory where workers were altering dates on fake and expired Lucky Star canned fish, The Gauteng police arrested seven undocumented migrants at a factory where workers were packaging and altering dates on fake expired ‘Lucky Star’ canned fish. Picture: SAPS

As the country is facing a scourge of food poisoning incidents, Gauteng police have arrested seven undocumented immigrants during a raid at a factory where workers were re-packaging and altering dates on fake and expired Lucky Star canned fish.

The arrested suspects – aged between 18 and 29 – were scheduled to appear at the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 13 November.

The owner of the factory situated in the south of Johannesburg remains at large.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said during a raid on Monday at Eland Street, in Daleside, authorities seized a large quantity of counterfeit Lucky Star pilchards and printing equipment used to alter the expiry dates.

The re-labelled Lucky Star tins were being packed in boxes marked “Woolworths Food”.

“On 11 November [Monday], a joint operation between Crime Intelligence from Zamdela, Sasolburg and SAPS Kliprivier yielded significant results in the fight against counterfeit goods,” said Sibeko.

Suspected victims of human trafficking

Sibeko said police opened a case of Contravention of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Act 54 of 1972), Section 17(c), possession of suspected stolen properties and Contravention of the Immigration Act, Act 13 of 2002.

Woolworths has yet to issue a statement on the matter and has not responded to The Citizen’s request for comment. Any update will be included once received.

