Crime incidents rise ahead of festive season

Crime is rising ahead of the festive season, with two armed business robberies reported in Gauteng this week.

A screengrab of a video of the robbery underway, as posted on Reza.

Ahead of the festive season, crime incidents are increasing, with two-armed business robberies reported in Gauteng this week.

It has been a busy start to the week for police after an armed robbery at Clearwater Mall in Florida saw seven suspects arrested following a shoot-out.

Police respond to crime

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the incident shows police were on the right path after the arrest of the suspects, who robbed a jewellery shop.

Mchunu commended the Gauteng provincial commissioner, South African Police Service (Saps), Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and private security teams for their swift and coordinated response.

“As evidenced by the quick turnaround time in apprehending the suspects and the effective use of resources via the Saps and provincial government choppers.

“The determination and bravery displayed by the officers, even in the face of armed resistance, is highly commendable,” he said.

“The recovery of the stolen jewellery, along with the arrests made, underscores our resolve to strengthen the implementation of measures aimed at reducing serious crimes.”

Meanwhile, Tshwane district police spokesperson warrant officer Johan van Dyk has asked the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of three suspects after 97 types of batteries were stolen from Montana Batteries Sabat in Pretoria on Monday.

“The complainant and his colleague opened the shop at 8am and while they were busy working, three men entered and two of them pointed at them with firearms,” he said.

“They ordered them to lie down and tied them with cables. They loaded the batteries into a Hyundai H100.”

Van Dyk said a preliminary investigation indicated a silver Honda Accord was also used to drive away with the batteries, valued at about R200 000.

ALSO READ: Six suspected CIT robbers dead in shootout with police in Germiston [VIDEO]

We should expect more crime over festive season

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleke said the festive season causes opportunistic crimes to occur.

Maluleke said the season was often associated with a joyful period as many people get bonuses. But some of them also abuse alcohol.

“To this end, some of the crimes are not linked to the incoming festive season.

“South Africa is just becoming a crime capital, with limited proactive and reactive actions by the police,” he said.