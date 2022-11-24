Reitumetse Makwea
Crime

Crime stats ‘not a reflection of whether or not the SAPS dropped the ball’

Kriegler said looking at the overall crime picture, it had nothing to do with who the minister of police or commissioner was, or little changes in policies.

Police Minister Bheki Cele during the release of crime statistics for the second quarter of 2021/2022 at GCIS, 19 November 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Experts have argued South Africa has not yet lost the battle against crime – but the quarterly crime statistics, released yesterday, tells a different story with civil organisations calling this year the “bloodiest year in two decades”. Action Society and the Democratic Alliance slammed both Police Minister Bheki Cele and the government, blaming political interference and mismanagement. Director of Community Safety at Action Society Ian Cameron, said the statistics painted a picture of a police department failing its primary task. “The Saps needs an entire strategic refocus, which will not happen with Cele and the rest of his management at...

