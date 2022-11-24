Daily news update: SA crime statistics, City of Joburg loan and pit bull owner charged

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Minister of police Bheki Cele and South African Police Services (Saps) officials have revealed the crime statistics for the murder rate in the country.

Cele and the officials were briefing Parliament Portfolio Committee on Police on crimes reported to Saps from the second quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, from 1 July to 30 September 2022.

The murder rate is up significantly when compared to the 6 163 murders committed in the same period last year.

According to the statistics, there were 7 004 murders during the period under review, an increase of 841 (13.6%) compared to the previous quarter.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Neil McCartney

City of Joburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse says the metropolitan may find itself in an “uneasy state of financial affairs” if it fails to secure a short term loan.

Phalatse briefed the media on Wednesday, providing clarity regarding the City’s finances ahead of a council sitting, which will see another motion of no confidence tabled against the mayor.

Earlier this month, the council rejected a R2 billion short-term loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) with the opposition demanding answers from Phalatse on how the City would pay back the funds.

READ MORE: Minority parties may dump ANC for Al Jama-Ah as battle for Joburg rages on

Bloemfontein SPCA at the scene where pit bull was shot dead after attacking Olebogeng Mosime in Vista Park, Bloemfontein earlier this month. Photo for illustration: Bloemfontein SPCA

The owner of two pit bulls responsible for mauling a three-year-old child to death in the Free State has been charged and granted bail.

The dogs, belonging to 21-year-old Lebohang Pali, attacked and killed Keketso Saul on Sunday.

Pali was arrested on Monday morning, and was charged with keeping dangerous dogs, in accordance with the Animals Amendment Act, OFM News reported.

He was granted R300 bail, and will appear in court again on Wednesday morning.

Correctional Services to appeal SCA ruling on Zuma’s medical parole

Picture File: Former president Jacob Zuma speaks at a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, 22 October 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The department of correctional services says it will file leave to appeal the judgment handed down by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Monday, on former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole.

“Having carefully studied the judgment, Correctional Services is convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion. DCS is considering this course on the basis of the interpretation and application of the Correctional Services Act and other relevant prescripts,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Picture: Supplied

My Better World, a 55-episode TV series, produced by South Africa’s Fundi Films in collaboration with Johannesburg-based MAAN Creative for Impact(Ed) International (formerly Discovery Learning Alliance) won an International Emmy Award for the Kids: Factual & Entertainment category at the prestigious award ceremony in New York on 21 November.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, Chris Morgan, South African series producer at Fundi Films said the award recognises the great African storytelling and talent from their team of writers, animators and documentary filmmakers.

“The award is a great recognition for a very big team. 100 creatives from seven African countries with 35 South African animators,” he added.

ALSO SEE: Tickets now on sale in SA for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Kamohelo Mahlatsi’s camp is said to be displeased with his lack of game time at Kaizer Chiefs. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Kamohelo Mahlatsi’s camp is not pleased with the 24-year-old’s involvement, or lack thereof, in Arthur Zwane’s team this season.

ALSO READ:Blom’s wage demands divide Kaizer Chiefs management

Mahlatsi was tipped to be a front-runner in Zwane’s newly put together side, but what is unfolding is not exactly what was promised to the former SuperSport United and Swallows winger.

“We all understand that everyone has to work hard for a place in the team,” said a source.