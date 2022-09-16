Daveyton serial rapist handed four life terms

Citizen Reporter

The Pretoria High Court sitting in Benoni has sentenced serial rapist Sibusiso Mvusi Khoza, 32, from Daveyton to four life terms and 30 years’ imprisonment, for seven counts rape, five years for attempted rape, 15 years each for five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for common robbery and three years’ imprisonment for assault.

The judge ordered that the sentences should run concurrently with that of life imprisonment. Khoza was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

According to Lt Col Masondo, in the space of three months, from January to March 2021, Khoza raped seven women, aged between 21 and 37, using the same modus operandi, where he lured his victims by promising them job opportunities.

“He would advertise job opportunities on social media or approach them in person. After his victims show interest in the job, he would ask to meet them at a date and place identified by him,” said Masondo.

“At the meeting, he would ask them to walk with him to the potential employer, but instead, he would take them to a corn field in Putfontein, where he raped and threatened them with a firearm and knife.”

ALSO READ: Serial rapist handed three life sentences

After raping them, he would rob them of their belongings, such as money and cell phones, said Masondo.

“One of his victims told the court that on the day of the incident, she was carrying her baby.”

Khoza was arrested on 25 May 2021, after he was traced through his cellphone, and has been in custody since. In court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

In aggravation of sentence, Adv. Eric Sihlangu told the court that Khoza, was found guilty of serious offences characterised by violence, and he did not show any remorse, therefore he asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment.

In giving his judgment, the acting Judge Monyemangene said he was unable to comprehend the disrespect, violation, degradation, and the worst form of violation of dignity the complainants suffered in hands of Khoza. He is a menace to society, who is not supposed to see the light of day, he added.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Sibongile Mzinyathi, said the sentence handed down fits the offence and thanked the work done by the investigating office Sgt Kaizer Mbele, and the prosecutor that lead to the conviction and this sentence.