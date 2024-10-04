Courts

Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi jailed for life

Phakathi was sentenced as one of South Africa's worst serial rapists

Convicted Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi. Picture: X/@TheblesserM

Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi has been sentenced to multiple life terms.

Phakathi appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was found guilty of 90 counts of rape, four counts of compelled rape, three counts of causing a child to witness a sexual act, 43 counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault as well as four counts of theft.

Phakathi was sentenced as one of SA’s worst serial rapists. He pleaded guilty to 148 charges.

Reign of terror

Phakathi’s reign of terror began in 2012 until 2021 in Ekurhuleni. Majority of his victims were school-going children, the youngest being 9 years old, while the oldest was a 44-year-old female.

Phakathi’s youngest victim was a nine-year-old girl and his oldest victim was a 43-year-old woman.

