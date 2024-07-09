Police rescue kidnapping victims in Benoni – Five arrested, one killed

Over 50 kidnappers have been arrested in the last six months across Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State.

Four other kidnappers were also arrested during the operation on Monday. Photo: Saps

One kidnapper has been shot and killed and another wounded during a daring rescue operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) elite Special Task Force (STF) in Crystal Park.

Five other kidnappers were also arrested during the operation in Benoni on Monday.

The two kidnapped victims were safely reunited with their families

Ransom

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the men aged 64 and 34 were both kidnapped while driving along Putfontein Road in Crystal Park on Sunday.

“The kidnappers immediately began making ransom demands to their families. The South African Police Service was notified and a team led by the Special Task Force was mobilised.

“On Monday afternoon, the team pounced on the kidnappers where a shootout ensued. One kidnapper was shot and killed, one was wounded and taken to hospital and the other four were arrested and taken into police custody,” Mathe said.

Portuguese kidnappings

Last week, a butchery owner was reunited with his family after he was kidnapped near Southgate Mall.

Police intelligence led a Special Task Force to Nancefield, Soweto, on Thursday night, where they carried out the rescue of the Portuguese businessman.

The officers apprehended five suspects during the operation.

A few days earlier, a 49-year-old Portuguese national who was kidnapped was also rescued by police and private security in Johannesburg.

It is understood businessman Mark Ramos was kidnapped outside his business in Albertina Sisulu Road in Florida, west of Johannesburg by seven men who pulled into the parking area with two Mercedes-Benzes.

The Madeiran businessman was forced into one of the vehicles at gunpoint by the suspect before they sped off.

Kidnapping for ransom

Mathe said over 50 kidnappers have been arrested in the last six months across Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State.

“Communities are urged to immediately report to their nearest police station or call the crime stop hotline number 0860010111 if any of their relatives or friends fall victim to these kidnappers,” Mathe said.

Police have assured communities that they have the necessary expertise and capabilities to intercept and takedown syndicates involved in kidnappings where ransom demands are made.

