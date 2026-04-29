Drug mule crackdown: Four arrested in three days at OR Tambo Airport

The recent arrests of drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport reignited debate about South Africa's role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.

Gauteng police have arrested two more drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The duo was handcuffed by the South African Police Service (Saps), with the support of Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), on Monday, 27 April 2026.

This brings the total number of drug traffickers arrested at this international gateway to four in the past three days.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said officers acted on intelligence and pounced.

“On the evening of 27 April 2026, Saps members deployed at the airport acted on information regarding suspected drug traffickers allegedly planning to travel to Frankfurt and London via Doha.

“The members successfully intercepted a 66-year-old Somali national who was reportedly in possession of a Netherlands passport. A search of the suspect’s luggage led to the discovery of 55 kilograms of khat, with an estimated street value of more than R100 000,” van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said on the same day, police discovered abandoned luggage at the airport containing approximately 45 kilograms of khat, valued at more than R90 000.

Picture: Saps

Hong Kong

In a separate incident on 25 April 2026, a multidisciplinary team operationalised intelligence, resulting in the arrest of a 33-year-old South African female suspect who was reportedly en route to Hong Kong.

“Further investigation led to the discovery of drugs worth more than R500 000, suspected to be cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, concealed inside her luggage,” Van Wyk said.

All the suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court this week on charges related to drug trafficking.

Investigations are ongoing.

Drug mules

On Sunday, a Dutch man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after he was found with drugs in his luggage.

His arrest came less than 24 hours after members of Saps arrested a Brazilian woman for drugs worth R8.7 million at the same airport.

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.