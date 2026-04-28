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Kariega police search for two missing teenage girls from KwaNobuhle

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

28 April 2026

02:02 pm

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Both cases are being handled by the Kariega FCS Unit, which specialises in crimes involving children and vulnerable persons.

Police search for two teens missing in Kariega

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Police in the Eastern Cape are urgently appealing for public assistance in locating two teenage girls who disappeared from the same township days apart, with investigators urging anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Two families left in anguish as girls vanish without a trace

The Kariega South African Police Service Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) is actively searching for two missing teenagers from KwaNobuhle after both girls were reported missing by their parents following separate disappearances.

The first case involves 16-year-old Sanelisiwe Nxarane, who was last seen on 19 April 2026.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, the teenager left her family home in Jayiya Street, KwaNobuhle, at around 8am.

“She was wearing a black dress and grey slippers. She has not been seen since,” said Beetge.

The second missing teenager is 15-year-old Sisipho Dywili, who disappeared several days earlier.

Beetge confirmed that Sisipho was last seen leaving her parental home in Mhlontlo Street, KwaNobuhle, on 17 April 2026 at approximately 2.30pm.

“She has not been seen since, and she was reported missing by her parents,” said Beetge.

Investigators appeal for anyone with information to contact police

Both cases are being handled by the Kariega FCS Unit, which specialises in crimes involving children and vulnerable persons.

The public is being called upon to assist detectives in locating both girls and reuniting them with their families.

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Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sanelisiwe Nxarane is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Phindi Baba, at 065 562 7853.

Beetge appealed directly to the public, saying, “Any person [who] could assist police with information that could help to find her can contact the investigating officer at Saps Kariega Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.”

Those with information about Sisipho Dywili’s whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Constable Yokwana at 082 319 9209.

Beetge extended the same appeal in Sisipho’s case, urging the community to act.

Members of the public who wish to report information anonymously can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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missing child South African Police Service (SAPS) Teens

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