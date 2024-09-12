Three dead, five injured in apparent ‘revenge attack’ at barbershop

Cape Town Violent Crime Unit detectives have a launched a manhunt for the four gunmen.

The shooting happened in Sheffield Road, in Browns Farm, Nyanga, on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Michel Bega

Cape Town Violent Crime Unit detectives have a launched a manhunt for four gunmen who killed three men and seriously injured five others in what is believed to be a “revenge” attack at a barbershop in the city.

It is understood the shooting happened in Sheffield Road, in Browns Farm, Nyanga, on Wednesday afternoon.

‘Revenge attack’

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the deceased were between the ages of 18 and 21 years old.

“An initial investigation has revealed that four armed men approached the eight victims at around 13:15 at the barbershop, where two were shot on killed on the scene. Six men were admitted to hospital, and upon arrival a third male succumbed to death due to the extent of his injuries.

“We have reason to believe that the incident has been sparked by revenge, but as our investigation unfolds, the modus operandi will be determined in a bid to get to the bottom of the multiple murder and attempted murders,” Traut said.

ALSO READ: Three suspects dead, three police officers wounded in multiple KZN shootouts

Traut, has appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

KZN shootout

Earlier this week, one person believed to be a suspect was killed and a police officer injured in a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the gun battle took place in Cato Manor, Durban, at about 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel responded to the shooting incident to find the area cordoned off and multiple South African Police Services (SAPS) and security personnel in attendance.

“Paramedics found that an alleged suspect had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on the scene. They found a policeman who had been struck by a bullet in his bullet proof vest during the gun fight.

“Fortunately, the bullet was stopped, however, the patient was treated and transported to hospital for minor injuries,” Jamieson said.

ALSO READ: One dead, police officer wounded in Durban shootout