129km/h in 60 zone: How SA cops trapped dozens of speedsters this week

Scores of speeding drivers have been arrested this week, with JMPD telling The Citizen a bit about the why and where of their speed cameras.

One of the three kinds of speed cameras used by JMPD. Picture: X

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested scores of speeding drivers in the past few days.

Some of the incidents include drivers travelling over 160km/h in 80km/h zones and over 120km/h in 60km/h zones.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla updated The Citizen about some of their ongoing trap operations in the city, including the why and where.

Cameras are there for a reason

“Speed cameras are strategically placed in areas with a high incidence of accidents or fatalities related to speeding, as well as in response to complaints from residents regarding speeding vehicles,” the JMPD spokesperson said.

“This initiative aims to enhance road safety in those specific locations.”

On Monday, the department revealed in a tweet its high-speed unit had arrested nine motorists for driving over the speed limit.

This happened next to the Soweto Motorway in Pennyville.

The fastest motorist was caught driving a motorcycle at 169km/h in an 80km/h zone.

Suspects were detained at Orlando Police Station.

SPEED KILLS



9x motorists arrested for driving over the speed limit by #JMPD High-Speed Unit at N17 nest to Soweto Motorway in Pennyville.



The highest was a motorist that was caught driving a motorbike at a speed of 169km/h in an 80km zone. Suspects detained at Orlando SAPS. pic.twitter.com/dL2nIEHAjb — Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) September 9, 2024

The department also revealed on Monday that 11 motorists were arrested for speeding near the corner of Golden Highway and Turmeric Drive in Zachariah Park

The fastest motorist was caught driving at 129km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Suspects were detained at Lenasia Police Station.

Also, 12 motorists were arrested on Chris Hani Road in Dieploof.

The fastest motorist was caught driving at 120km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Suspects were detained at Diepkloof Police Station.

The week before, the JMPD reported dozens of more arrests. The fastest was a motorist caught travelling 149km/h in an 80km/h zone, on Winnie Mandela Drive, Mnandi AH.

ALSO READ: AA and ChildSafe call for speed limit to be lowered near schools

Three types of cameras used to deter speeding

“The placement of speeding cameras is designed to ensure they do not obstruct or hinder vehicle or pedestrian traffic; however, they are intended to be visible to deter speeding,” Fihla said.

He revealed the three primary methods of using cameras to catch speedsters: