Duo gets lengthy sentences for attempting export of 27 rhino horns worth R2.9 million

The accused were arrested at OR Tambo Airport before boarding a flight to Vietnam with boxes of rhino horns weighing nearly 30kg.

Two accused have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for receiving, possessing, transporting and exporting rhino horns.

Ntsako Miaas Maluleke, 37, and Phanuel Vutivi Chabalala, 36, were sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (Nemba).

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the pair were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on 18 August 2018 while en route to Vietnam with two boxes containing 27 rhino horns.

The total weight of the horns was 29,47kg with an estimated value of R2.9million.

ALSO READ: Kill our rhinos and you can die

Duo abscond but are re-arrested

The pair appeared at Kempton Park Regional Court where they faced eight counts of contravening section 57(1) of the Nemba Act 10/2004.

They were granted bail of R2 000 each on 20 August 2018. While still on bail, they both absconded in September 2019 and were traced and re-arrested in 2020 in Vhuwani, Limpopo.

Both accused were found guilty on 19 May 2024 on all eight counts and their case was postponed to 15 July 2024 for sentencing.

ALSO READ: A rhino blanket for Amanda

The pair were sentenced as follows:

Counts 1 and 2: Each accused was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.

Counts 3 and 4: Each accused was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.

Counts 5 and 6: Each accused was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.

Counts 7 and 8: Each accused was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.

The total sentence for each accused is 20 years of which five years imprisonment is suspended for five years on condition that the accused are not convicted of the same charges committed during the period of suspension.

Effectively, each accused is to serve fifteen years.

Mbombela rhino-horn case

This while the case against Schalk Abraham Steyn, also known as AB Steyn, and Limpopo game farmer, Dawie Groenewald, has been postponed to October.

The duo was arrested together at a property in the Riverside area on 20 July 2021 when they were allegedly found in possession of 19 rhino horns. They were released shortly afterwards on bail of R50 000 each.