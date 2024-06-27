Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

27 Jun 2024

04:20 am

Kill our rhinos and you can die

South African scientists began this week injecting radioactive material into live rhino horns to make them easier to detect at border posts.

Rhinos

Photo: iStock

It’s about time. That’s all we can say about the new programme to inject radioactive material into rhino horns as a way of combating the tsunami of poaching, which looks to be heading to make the species extinct within a generation.

South African scientists began this week injecting radioactive material into live rhino horns to make them easier to detect at border posts.

James Larkin, director of the University of the Witwatersrand’s radiation and health physics unit who spearheaded the initiative, told AFP he had put “two tiny little radioactive chips in the horn” as he administered the radioisotopes on one of the large animals’ horns.

ALSO READ: Mbombela rhino-horn possession case postponed to October

The dose of radioactive material is “strong enough to set off detectors that are installed globally” at international border posts originally installed “to prevent nuclear terrorism”.

Larkin said Border agents often have hand-held radiation detectors, which can detect contraband in addition to thousands of radiation detectors installed at ports and airports, the scientists said.

This does not endanger the health of the animals. However, we believe that, of far more importance, because of its possible dramatic effect on the demand for rhino horn, is the fact that the substance is poisonous to humans.

ALSO READ: A rhino blanket for Amanda

Hopefully, once that fact gets more well-known, those people in Asia who are the main customers for powdered rhino horn – using it for everything from a health treatment to an aphrodisiac – will realise that they are playing Russian roulette with their lives and their health.

They won’t know which horns have been impregnated with the poisonous material, so perhaps demand will evaporate.

While this may seem like a drastic move, we can morally justify its potentially harmful effect on people by pointing out that we have no more options in the fight for rhinos If you want to kill our rhinos, you may also die in the process.

Read more on these topics

Nuclear energy poacher poaching rhino Rhino horn rhino poaching

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: ‘ANC not responding to demands of DA’ – Mokonyane
Business Will consumers win in local industry’s battle against Shein and Temu?
Local News Community Chat: Are you ready for school holidays to end?
Politics DA eyes 11 cabinet positions in GNU Cabinet
Politics ANC confirms parliamentary comeback of ‘Streetwise’ Zizi Kodwa

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES