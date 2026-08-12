Duma orders crackdown on abnormal load trucks as snow shuts KZN roads

The province has already "witnessed" several trucks overturning along the N3.

KwaZulu‑Natal’s (KZN) Transport MEC Siboniso Duma has lashed out at trucking companies flouting safety laws, after Road Traffic Inspectorate officers intercepted and impounded dangerous abnormal load trucks along the snow‑hit N3.

A rare cut‑off low weather system brought icy rain, bitter cold and flurries of snow to various parts of South Africa this week, with KZN and the Eastern Cape the hardest hit.

Road closure

The KZN department of Transport and Human Settlements announced the closure of some roads in Kokstad, Kingscot and Underberg on Monday due to the adverse weather.

The N3 Toll Route between Gauteng and KZN is one of the most heavily used transport routes in Africa. Trucks make up approximately 44% of all vehicles using this strategic corridor, a pattern that remains consistent over weekends and holiday periods.

Warning

Duma warned that abnormal load operations are strictly prohibited under the National Road Traffic Act during hazardous weather, saying the clampdown was vital to prevent “catastrophic accidents” as a cut‑off low‑pressure system continues to trigger snowfall, heavy rain and congestion on major routes.

“Our vigilant team from Road Traffic Inspectorate has intercepted and impounded abnormal and dangerous trucks along the N3. We commend the team for their strictness and for saving innocent lives. As we are experiencing a cut-off low-pressure system that has triggered snowfall and prolonged rainfall, our priority is to minimise congestion along major routes,” Duma said.

Road Traffic Act

Duma added that, in terms of the National Road Traffic Act, abnormal load trucks are prohibited during these severe and dangerous weather conditions.

“In addition, as guided by the snowfall response plan, RTI is mandated to restrict the movements of abnormal trucks in order to prevent catastrophic accidents.”

Duma added that the province has already “witnessed” several trucks overturning along the N3.