Hell on the highway: Inside the ‘total chaos’ of deadly KZN CIT shootout [VIDEOS]

Bloody trail: One commuter killed, several suffer gunshot wounds after CIT heist shootout spread across several locations on Durban's N2.

The blown-up CIT vehicle on the N2 near Chatsworth’s Higginson Highway in Durban. Picture: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

Chaos erupted on the N2 freeway near Durban when bystanders and commuters were caught in the crossfire of a brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) heist which claimed the life of a woman and injured several others on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred in peak-hour morning traffic on the N2 between the Higginson Highway and the M7 near the NPC cement factory. The group of suspects forced the transit vehicle off the road.

The CIT van landed on its roof on the centre median before being blown up by the suspects, who then robbed the vehicle.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the emergency services were informed about the incident at around 6 am after shots were fired.

Bullets fly, motorists reverse to escape

He described the scene as “total chaos”, with motorists reversing on the N2 between the M7 and the M1 Higginson highway to escape the barrage of gunfire while others remained stuck in the traffic.

“Paramedics found multiple casualties on the scene, and more ambulances were dispatched to assist. Paramedics treated three security guards for various injuries. They were stabilised before being transported to hospital,” said Jamieson.

Bloody trail of Durban CIT heist shootout

Jamieson added that in the vicinity of the same scene, approximately 500m away, three occupants of a minibus travelling to work had sustained gunshot wounds.

He said they then attended another scene on Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge, where two people had also been shot.

He said the third incident occurred on Silverglen Drive in the Chatsworth area.

“Paramedics found multiple patients who had been shot. Two females believed to be in their 30s and a security officer suffered gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one female suffered fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

ALSO READ: Cash-in-transit bombing rocks Durban shopping centre [VIDEOS]

Security guard and minibus shot

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the incident and said police are looking for an unknown number of suspects.

Durban – AUDIO – shots fired in peak hour traffic on the N2 Highway near cement factory #CITHeist pic.twitter.com/BK5PcCyk3h — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) February 4, 2025

Netshiunda said it is reported that the suspects attacked the CIT vehicle, assaulted security guards, and robbed them of their firearms before stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

“During the robbery, the suspects fired several shots. Three bystanders were reportedly shot and injured. The suspects fled the scene through the Bayview area and on Silverglen Drive. They shot and injured a private security guard who gave chase,” said Netshiunda.

He said the suspects allegedly then shot at a minibus taxi, which they reportedly attempted to hijack. During the attempted minibus hijacking, Netshiunda said a woman was shot and died, and another woman, who was walking along the road, was also shot and injured.

NOW READ: Rookie cop’s shock murder: Bay residents blame Saps ‘negligence’, one suspect released