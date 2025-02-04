Woman assaulted by Saps officials at Free State police station [VIDEO]

The woman was a victim of domestic violence and had gone to the police for help.

A Bloemfontein woman has laid an assault charge against two police officers who allegedly assaulted her at the Heidedal Police Station.

In a circulating video on social media, two female officers are seen beating the complainant repeatedly.

According to police reports, the woman was a victim of domestic violence and had gone to the police for help.

Investigations underway

Free State Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane noted the viral video and said the incident was being investigated.

WATCH: Woman assaulted by police officers

Spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said police in the Free State noted the public outcry and calls for the officers to be suspended.

“We understand and respect these concerns,” Makhele told The Citizen. “We appeal to the community to allow due process to unfold and to refrain from spreading unverified information that could compromise the integrity of the investigations.”

He emphasised that labour laws dictate clear legal and procedural frameworks governing the suspension or removal of members from their duties.

“Such actions can only be taken following the outcomes of formal investigations, which will inform management’s decisions appropriately.”

“The matter is currently under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), and simultaneously, internal investigations are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Saps says it is committed to transparency

Motswenyane that while misconduct or abuse of power by police members is not tolerated, upholding principles of fairness and due process is equally crucial.

“This includes allowing the involved members the opportunity to provide their side of the story,” Makhele said.

