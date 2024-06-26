East London police seize mandrax tablets worth R2 million at man’s home

Police acted on information receivedand found thousands of mandrax tablets at the man's home in Buffalo Flats.

Thousands of mandrax tablets were seized at the home.

Police seized mandrax tablets worth an estimated R2 million at a man’s home in East London, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

Police said the East London Public Order Policing (Pop) unit acted swiftly on information received about a man who was selling drugs at Buffalo Flats.

“Upon a search of his residence, members recovered mandrax tablets with a street value of more than R2 Million,” police said.

“The 47-year-old suspect has been charged with dealing in drugs and will appear before the East London Magistrate’s Court soon,” police said.

Earlier busts

This comes two weeks after police pounced on a drug lab in Vereeniging estate.

This led to two arrests and the confiscation of drugs worth about R400 000, police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“Two Nigerian nationals were nabbed at separate locations during a joint operation executed at the Vereeniging policing area under Sedibeng District, Gauteng Province on Thursday 13 June 2024 between 7 am and 8 pm,” Malesela said.

“The members of Limpopo Provincial Organised Crime Narcotic Desk, Polokwane Crime Intelligence, Groblersdal Crime Intelligence and National Organized Crime Unit received information about foreign Nationals who were dealing in illicit drugs meant to be distributed and sold in Gauteng and Limpopo province.”

This led to a search and the team identified the residence in Colombus Crescent Street Riverspray Lifestyle Estate, Vereeniging, where a 40-year-old male was found in possession of 4 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R200 000.

Earlier in June, Northern Cape police confiscated drugs, money and uniforms believed to belong to law enforcement officials in a raid.

The search took place in the early hours of the morning in Boitshoko, Postdene, Maranteng, Newtown, Greenfield and Carnation in Postmasburg, following information gathered on suspected illicit drug dealing in the area.

Three men between the ages of 24 and 36 were arrested for possession of drugs. A 40-year-old suspect was also found in possession of stolen property and drugs.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman.