Police pounce on drug lab in Vereeniging estate, seize R400k worth of drugs

Limpopo and Gauteng police worked together on information to track the suspects and discover their mini drug lab.

Some of the drugs that were seized. Photo: Supplied

A combined police operation saw two men arrested and their mini drug lab in Vereeniging discovered.

This also led to the confiscations of drugs worth about R400 000, police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.”

Limpopo-Gauteng joint operation

“Two Nigerian nationals were nabbed at separate locations during a joint operation executed at the Vereeniging policing area under Sedibeng District, Gauteng Province on Thursday 13 June 2024 between 7 am and 8 pm,” Malesela said.

Photo: Supplied

“The members of Limpopo Provincial Organised Crime Narcotic Desk, Polokwane Crime Intelligence, Groblersdal Crime Intelligence and National Organized Crime Unit received information about foreign Nationals who were dealing in illicit drugs meant to be distributed and sold in Gauteng and Limpopo province.”

This led to a search and the team identified the residence in Colombus Crescent Street Riverspray Lifestyle Estate, Vereeniging, where a 40-year-old male was found in possession of 4 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R200 000.

“It is reported that the drugs were concealed on the balcony of a house, and he was immediately placed under arrest,” Malesela added.

The operation proceeded to the next location and resulted in the discovery of a mini laboratory at Stanley Avenue, and a 39-year-old male suspect was arrested.

The haul included nine packets of CAT, three packets of Crystal Meth, one container of Crystal Meth mixture and 1 300 mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R200 000.

In addition, production materials comprising a plastic drum, buckets, liquid chemicals, and powder substances believed to be used to manufacture the drugs were also confiscated during the arrest of the second suspect.

Photo: Supplied

The suspects are expected to appear before the Vereeniging Magistrate Court soon. They are expected to face charges of dealing in drugs, possession of drugs, and possession of dependence producing drugs.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, hailed the investigators from Limpopo and Gauteng for their work.

