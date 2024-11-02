Suspended head of Ekurhuleni metro police accused of using civilians

Suspended EMPD head Isaac Mapiyeye allegedly used unpaid volunteers as a private police force, making arrests.

The suspended head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Mepartment (EMPD), Isaac Mapiyeye, has been accused of running a private police force of his own using unpaid volunteers who thought they would be given permanent posts.

Despite being not attested or formally given official warrants of appointment, the members of what was called the community liaison unit (CLU) were allegedly issued with police vehicles and firearms, then deployed in VIP protection roles and to guard council property.

They made arrests, recovered stolen vehicles and property and were also detailed to fulfil a crime intelligence role by gathering information about service delivery protests in the metro.

But they were never given proper jobs or paid for their work, they claim.

Ekurhuleni metro ‘police’ weren’t

The former volunteers, who had experience as police reservists but were never previously permanent employees of the EMPD, are claiming the department made them work as official police officers from 2016 to 2019 without compensation.

They allege Mapiyeye is now denying appointing them because he failed to honour his promise to appoint them permanently.

Three former CLU members said they joined EMPD under the leadership of late officer Sabelo Ngwenya, who was allegedly authorised by Mapiyeye in 2015 to carry out the recruitment.

Brian Khumalo said he joined the CLU because they were promised permanent employment.

“We did a lot of police work, we made arrests, recovered firearms and stolen vehicles and we were using state vehicles,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Traffic officer facing criminal charges after argument with EMPD [VIDEO]

EMPD media relations specialist Zweli Dlamini said: “We have no knowledge about this at all.”

A document supplied by the complainants outlines the CLU’s purposes, all of which they said they did.

It reads: “Crime intelligence – the unit has to gather information concerning service delivery protests and to find the causes of protests, monitor the municipality buildings and property and also identify suspects involved in vandalising government structures.”

“VIP close protection – the team involved in escorting and protecting councillors when they are under threat, especially at public meetings.”

“Housing – investigating fraud and corruption on RDP houses and land invasion by illegal occupants.”

Group was promised permanent employment

The group accuses Mapiyeye, who is suspended following allegations of sexual harassment, of promising them employment if they could get signatures of the people they worked with.

“We got people who signed and once that was done, he told us he was suspended and General Julius Mkwanazi would handle the matter, but he refused to recognise us,” Khumalo said.

He said when there were council meetings they were called to be deployed as a VIP protection service.

Another former CLU member, Lindi Simunda, said: “They are now neglecting us, going against their promises and we cannot let that go because we worked hard to serve our country.

“We would sign registers on a daily basis for our attendance, so it makes no sense for them to deny knowing us.

“If they claim that we did not work under EMPD, then all those people we arrested should be released because it means civilians made the arrests.”

The trio compiled a long list of case numbers of arrests they made. One of those includes a Katlehong case where suspects were arrested for stealing municipal cables worth R1.8 million.

Another case reported in local media shows that they made an arrest of two men who had 8 000 fake DVDs, computers, DVD players and printers.

The estimated value of the confiscated goods was R150 000. In that article’s photograph, they are seen handcuffing suspects and their guns are visible, as well as a marked police vehicle.

Group believe they were not employed because not ANC members

Khumalo said from a group of 17, they only recruited two. “We believe we were left out because we are not ANC members.”

He said the requirements stated that they needed to have Grade 10 and a police or military background. Johan Burger of the Institute for Security Studies said volunteers do not have policing powers.

“They cannot arrest anyone; they cannot stop and search anyone; and they cannot stop and question anyone. Volunteers can also not be issued with firearms or use state vehicles as if they are members of the police.

“If they are used for private security services they have to be registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) in terms of the Psira Act No 56 of 2001.

“At best, they would have the ordinary and very limited powers of a civilian [so-called civilian’s arrest powers] in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.”

EMPD’s Dlamini said: “The city does not believe that it would have been legally allowed to establish an intelligence or criminal investigative unit as we do not have the powers to perform such functions.

“Our mandate is traffic enforcement, bylaw enforcement, crime prevention and being the registration authority for the purposes of the National Road Traffic Act only.”

The office of the minister of police said: “Only individuals appointed in terms of the Saps Act are mandated to carry out duties as police officers. We condemn the use of state resources by those not authorised to, for acts which they are not mandated for.”

ALSO READ: Bodies of Ekurhuleni plumbers recovered after manhole tragedy [VIDEO]