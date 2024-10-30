Bodies of Ekurhuleni plumbers recovered after manhole tragedy [VIDEO]

The private contractors died were fixing a sewage line earlier this week when they inhaled toxic methane gas.

The bodies of the plumbes recovered on Tuesday. Picture: Benoni City Times.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said investigations are continuing into the deaths of three plumbers who succumbed to toxic fumes in a manhole in Benoni.

The private contractors were fixing a sewage line earlier this week when they inhaled toxic methane gas at the corner of Bradford Street and Liverpool Road in Benoni South.

A frantic search ensued for the plumbers when they failed to emerge from the manhole.

Bodies recovered

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said their bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

“The operation of the recovery that were reported to have been drowned inside the sewage manhole system have been accomplished. All three bodies have been retrieved and the paramedics are declaring those three dead.

“The SAPS officers will be starting with their investigations,” Tladi said.

Toxic fumes

In a separate incident earlier this month, two contract workers died, and three others were injured due to toxic fumes after getting stuck in a manhole in the city of Joburg.

The City of Joburg EMS responded to the emergency at the corner of Commissioner and Von Brandis Street in the Joburg CBD.

Joburg Emergency Services carried out a daring rescue to free the trapped workers.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe said the deceased were overcome by fumes from a generator they were using underground.

“Five contract workers from Solid Management were stuck underground in a manhole while working. Three people were taken to medical facilities, and two died from fumes from the generator.”

She said the cause of the incident was being investigated.

Joburg fire

Radebe said the Joburg EMS earlier received a call about a structural fire call at Springfield, near Booysens.

Radebe said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“On arrival, firefighter crews found the chemical factory well alight. Six fire engines are on scene, still battling the raging flames, and fortunately, no casualties reported,” Radebe said.

