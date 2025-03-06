Six EMPD officers arrested for alleged extortion of Congolese national [VIDEO]

The officers face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and obstructing the course of justice.

An Ekurhuleni Metro police car outside the Boksburg vehicle pound, 27 May 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Six constables from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s (EMPD) Drug Unit have been arrested for allegedly robbing a motorist and conducting an unlawful search of his home.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the officers were handcuffed on Wednesday after stopping a Congolese national for an alleged traffic offence.

Robbery

IPID spokesperson, Lizzy Shuping, said the officers, aged 31 to 39, were arrested on allegations of robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

Shuping said that after stopping the man, the six officers requested his identification documents to confirm his status in the country, which the man had provided.

“Thereafter, they went to verify his credentials at Home Affairs Boksburg.

“After the verification process, they drove with him to his house in one of the estates in Boksburg where they searched the house without a search warrant and confiscated an amount of money found in the premises,” Shuping said.

Shuping said the officers are expected to appear in court soon and are have been detained at the Boksburg Saps.

Watch the arrest of the EMPD Metro police officers

Six constables from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's Drug Unit have been arrested for allegedly robbing a motorist and conducting an unlawful search of his home. #EkurhuleniMetroPolice #Extortion #IPID @TheCitizen_News Vid: EMPD pic.twitter.com/EqgnlPAKj4 — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) March 6, 2025

ALSO READ: Bonginkosi Khanyile arrested after skipping trial of July 2021 riots [VIDEO]

Detective arrested

Last month, a sergeant in the North West province appeared in court after he was arrested for trying to release a person detained for drug possession.

Sergeant Tebogo Galetlhobogwe appeared at the Delareyville Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

He was part of the detectives’ unit in the province.

Galetlhobogwe was granted R2 000 bail and is expected to reappear in court on Friday, 4 April 2025.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the sergeant was arrested when he attempted to have the prosecutor sign the admission of guilt fine documents.

“The vigilant Prosecutor checked the charge sheet and established that the case was postponed for a bail application until Monday, 25 November 2024. The accused allegedly took the documents to the Clerk of the Court and paid the R100 admission of guilt fine, but the prosecutor registered a case before the suspect could be released,” said Mokgwabone.

ALSO READ: Detective arrested for trying to help detainee escape in North West